Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.23 Million Stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,922 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,037 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Yelp worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 27.4% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 171,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 36,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 29.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,722 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 63,870 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,877 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Yelp during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Yelp by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 40,406 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $44,919.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,742.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $58,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,980 shares of company stock valued at $409,717 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP opened at $21.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84. Yelp Inc has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $38.40.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

YELP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Yelp from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.12.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

