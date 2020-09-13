Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.91 Million Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 1,488.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of FTI Consulting worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,457,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,561,000 after buying an additional 735,227 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,815 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 20.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 0.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

NYSE:FCN opened at $108.83 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $144.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.18.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $607.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $599,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,007,124.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.