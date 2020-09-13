Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 203.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,787 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Eagle Materials worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Eagle Materials by 14.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,318,000 after buying an additional 233,614 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,901,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $83.13 on Friday. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $97.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

EXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $999,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $125,347.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

