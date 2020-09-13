Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 10,098.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,925 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 92.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis stock opened at $100.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.36. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $106.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.13.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

