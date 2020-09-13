Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 89,096 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,096 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of United Continental worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Continental by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,010,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,004,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,727,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,431,000 after purchasing an additional 98,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,409,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,393,000 after purchasing an additional 337,885 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in United Continental by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,212,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,571,000 after purchasing an additional 278,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in United Continental in the second quarter valued at $71,848,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Continental stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $95.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.66.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on United Continental in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 25,000 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $838,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

