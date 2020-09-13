Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 246.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,796 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,492,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,464,014,000 after buying an additional 339,890 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 556,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 598,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,721,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $58.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.6814 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Fundamental Research started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.04 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.50 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.21.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.