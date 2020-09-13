Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 11,280 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $154.59 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $171.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.78 and a 200-day moving average of $132.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

AAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.29.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.