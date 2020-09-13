CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus upped their target price on CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,002,638.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.17. 2,892,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,221. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.62. The company has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

