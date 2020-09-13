Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crowdstrike from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $126.28 on Friday. Crowdstrike has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $153.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.77.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 212,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total value of $27,037,569.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 7,228,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $748,885,653.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,228,626 shares in the company, valued at $748,885,653.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,679,867 shares of company stock worth $912,942,961. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

