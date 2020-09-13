CRH’s (CRH) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CRH from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.
Shares of CRH stock opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.04. CRH has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 24.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 32,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CRH by 414.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 158,633 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 331.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CRH by 33.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 43,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of CRH by 56.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.
About CRH
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.
