Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CREE shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cree from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cree from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get Cree alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cree during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Cree by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cree by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cree by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CREE traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.86. 573,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,249. Cree has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average of $52.65.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Cree’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cree will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.