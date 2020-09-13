Cred (LBA) Achieves Market Cap of $16.65 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. One Cred token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Kyber Network, Bibox and Huobi. Cred has a market cap of $16.65 million and $2.20 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00294357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00049374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00119262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.78 or 0.01586137 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000302 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00191840 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Gate.io, Huobi, Bilaxy, DDEX, OKEx, Kyber Network and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

