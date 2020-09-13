Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Creative Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.16. Creative Learning shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 5,600 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.

About Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN)

Creative Learning Corporation provides educational and enrichment programs under the Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios trade names in the United States and internationally. The company's programs are offered to children ages 3 to 13+, which include in-school workshops, and after-school and pre-school classes, as well as classes for home-schooled children; and camps, birthday parties, and special events that are designed to enhance and enrich the traditional school curriculum, trigger young children's lively imaginations, and build self-confidence.

