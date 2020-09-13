County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) versus RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Financial Analysis

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) and RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. County Bancorp pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RBB Bancorp pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. County Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current ratings for County Bancorp and RBB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score County Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40 RBB Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

County Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.42%. RBB Bancorp has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.04%. Given RBB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RBB Bancorp is more favorable than County Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

County Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.8% of County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of County Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares County Bancorp and RBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets County Bancorp 8.87% 7.18% 0.81% RBB Bancorp 21.00% 8.05% 1.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares County Bancorp and RBB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio County Bancorp $79.72 million 1.50 $16.45 million $2.36 8.02 RBB Bancorp $160.04 million 1.51 $39.21 million $1.95 6.26

RBB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than County Bancorp. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than County Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RBB Bancorp beats County Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as conventional term loans, and lines of credit and government guaranteed loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans, including multi-family investment properties and investment retail, office, mini-storage, and warehouse loans; and consumer, personal, and residential real estate loans. In addition, the company provides mobile and Internet banking, remote merchant deposit capture, cash management, safe deposit, direct deposit, notary, night depository, cashier's check, and drive-in teller services, as well as credit, debit, and ATM cards; and crop insurance and milk margin products. It operates full-service branches in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point; and loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and trust, remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services, as well as operates a loan production office in California. The company primarily offers its products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. As of March 26, 2019, it operated 10 branches in Los Angeles County; 2 branches in Ventura County; 1 branch in Irvine, California; 1 branch in Las Vegas, Nevada; and 9 branches and 2 loan offices in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

