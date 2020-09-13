ContentBox (BOX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $146,614.00

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $146,614.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ContentBox has traded down 19.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00036417 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.23 or 0.02694538 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 993,785,231 tokens. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

