CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNMD. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CNMD opened at $86.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $116.81. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.88. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $157.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $359,488.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $360,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CONMED by 113.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 24,734 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in CONMED by 15.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the second quarter valued at about $14,643,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in CONMED by 125.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 63,099 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

