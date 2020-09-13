Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Shares Up 0%

Concierge Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:CNCG)’s share price shot up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94.

About Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG)

Concierge Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, packs, and distributes meat pies and related bakery confections to the groceries, gasoline convenience stores, and independent retailers in the United States, New Zealand, and Canada. The company is also involved in the provision of security alarm system installation and monitoring services; and wholesale distribution of hair and skin care products under the brand name Original Sprout.

