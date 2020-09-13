Comparing New York Health Care (OTCMKTS:BBAL) and AdaptHealth (OTCMKTS:AHCO)

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and New York Health Care (OTCMKTS:BBAL) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and New York Health Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A -42.67% 1.17% New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A

This table compares AdaptHealth and New York Health Care’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth $529.64 million 3.50 -$15.00 million $0.30 73.30 New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New York Health Care has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AdaptHealth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.4% of AdaptHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of AdaptHealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of New York Health Care shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AdaptHealth and New York Health Care, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 6 0 3.00 New York Health Care 0 0 0 0 N/A

AdaptHealth presently has a consensus price target of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.66%. Given AdaptHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than New York Health Care.

Volatility & Risk

AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York Health Care has a beta of -0.7, indicating that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AdaptHealth beats New York Health Care on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

New York Health Care Company Profile

New York Health Care, Inc. operates as a home care services agency primarily in New York. The company offers various home care services, such as companionship services, homemaker/housekeeper staff, professional and practical nurses, home health aides, care givers, geriatric care, and dementia and alzheimer care services. It also provides insurance services. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Valley Stream, New York.

