Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.79.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.
NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.67. 18,290,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,156,006. Comcast has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.
In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.
