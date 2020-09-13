Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.79.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.67. 18,290,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,156,006. Comcast has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

