Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Position Increased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Clorox were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,876,000 after buying an additional 125,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,505,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Clorox by 8,909.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,108,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,310 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Clorox by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,082,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,522,000 after purchasing an additional 43,604 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,058,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $256.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.93.

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.00. 1,071,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.66. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.23.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

