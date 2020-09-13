CloakCoin Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $776,404.89 and $12,442.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001362 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004833 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001238 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00030864 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,501,065 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

