CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Receives $39.67 Average PT from Analysts

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

CIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CIRCOR International from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CIRCOR International from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CIRCOR International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CIRCOR International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the second quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIR opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $539.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $46.79.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.95 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. On average, analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

