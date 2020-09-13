Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 292 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NewMarket by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of NEU traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $366.24. The stock had a trading volume of 26,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.12. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $304.65 and a 1-year high of $505.16.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by ($5.08). The company had revenue of $410.86 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 10.96%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

