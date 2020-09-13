Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 18,727 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,727 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in LKQ were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 54,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 432.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 384,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 312,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after buying an additional 144,172 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.16. 2,803,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,393. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.72. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. LKQ’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LKQ. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

