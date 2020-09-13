Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 15,281 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 54.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,281 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,894,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,964,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,415 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,551,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,753,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,904,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,658,000 after buying an additional 405,254 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,822,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,494,000 after buying an additional 1,010,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 156.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,816,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,750,000 after buying an additional 2,326,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,401. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $117.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.11 and its 200 day moving average is $87.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $196,356.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,295,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,898.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,545 shares of company stock valued at $42,821,188 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

