Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,555 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 96.3% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,162 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $100,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.18. 4,934,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.41. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,916 shares of company stock valued at $795,487 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

