Cigna Investments Inc. New Raises Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.56. The company had a trading volume of 854,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,198. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.01.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.