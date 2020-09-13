Cigna Investments Inc. New Raises Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ES traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.16. 2,086,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $499,556.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,220,051 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.60.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

