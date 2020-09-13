Cigna Investments Inc. New Raises Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,225,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in L3Harris by 29.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Shares of LHX traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,510. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. L3Harris’s revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.63.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.