Cigna Investments Inc. New Raises Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 86,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,178,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 850,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,212,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.03 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average of $65.04. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.31%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

