Cigna Investments Inc. New Raises Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $304.57. 344,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,587. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.90. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $323.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,903.44 and a beta of 0.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $507.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

