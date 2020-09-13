Cigna Investments Inc. New Raises Holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 55.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,456,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,571,000 after acquiring an additional 519,618 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 54.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,197,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,509,000 after buying an additional 423,942 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 386.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 486,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after buying an additional 386,677 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 8.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,536,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,332,000 after buying an additional 282,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 26.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,331,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,333,000 after buying an additional 276,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

BKI stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.12. The company had a trading volume of 818,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,041. Black Knight Inc has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 87.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

