Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 2,488 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in General Mills by 3.9% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its position in General Mills by 27.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.61.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.54. 3,557,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,536. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average is $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

