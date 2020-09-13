Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 1,855 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 27.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 4.7% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 4.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.Com alerts:

JD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of JD traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.18. 10,557,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,418,890. JD.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.Com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.