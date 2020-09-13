Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 1,155 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Allstate were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 794.1% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.54.

Allstate stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.82. 1,168,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,975. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

