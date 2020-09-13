Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 1,000 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.3% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.53.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.40. 1,040,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,624. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $149.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.90 and a 200-day moving average of $110.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

