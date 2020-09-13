Cigna Investments Inc. New Makes New Investment in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,752 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 19,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,792,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,566,000 after purchasing an additional 67,081 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 686,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,729,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Godaddy from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Godaddy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

In other Godaddy news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 10,300 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $786,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,978 shares in the company, valued at $8,323,739.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 4,375 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $380,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,822 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,427. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.26. 720,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. Godaddy Inc has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $806.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.91 million. Godaddy had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Godaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

