Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,393 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 13,047 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,369,475 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,689,788,000 after buying an additional 592,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,404,299,000 after buying an additional 750,716 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,678,620,000 after buying an additional 2,523,364 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,969,701 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,098,835,000 after purchasing an additional 242,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,225,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289,874 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,349. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $147.36. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.77.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $31,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,167,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $105,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 340,308 shares of company stock valued at $43,745,504. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

