Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at $329,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 34.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 13.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.4% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $4,120,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,122,259.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,025 shares of company stock worth $4,713,775. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATR traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.36. The company had a trading volume of 124,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,388. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.22 and a 200-day moving average of $109.02. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $122.44.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $699.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.01 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

