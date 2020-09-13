Cigna Investments Inc. New Invests $991,000 in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,810 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 146.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after buying an additional 194,064 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 11,568.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after buying an additional 182,671 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 37.5% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 522,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,269,000 after buying an additional 142,567 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 19.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,900,000 after buying an additional 136,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at about $22,258,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of LFUS traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.33. 48,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 5.35. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $307.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.00 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total value of $257,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,435.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.46, for a total value of $418,486.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,299.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,373 shares of company stock worth $5,092,696. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.