Cigna Investments Inc. New Increases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 3,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of PSX traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,001,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,696. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day moving average is $66.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $325,600. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.