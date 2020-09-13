Cigna Investments Inc. New Increases Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Metlife were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 801,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,033,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,746,000 after buying an additional 524,100 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,959,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after buying an additional 218,399 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 24,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Metlife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MET traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,325,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,040. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.12. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Metlife in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

