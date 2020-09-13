Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $978,000 Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,404,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,538 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ross Stores by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $568,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,811 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ross Stores by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,527,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $567,673,000 after acquiring an additional 548,721 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,321,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $462,784,000 after acquiring an additional 289,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $453,228,000 after acquiring an additional 91,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROST. BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.08.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $90.22. 2,264,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,358. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.74. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

