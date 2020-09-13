Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $970,000 Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 71,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 20.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 694,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,496,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.37.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 109,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,319,559.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.29 per share, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 107,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,781,367.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INFO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.