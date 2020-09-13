Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $949,000 Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 66.2% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.64.

SNPS stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,951. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $230.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.68.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 72,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total value of $15,212,432.59. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.03, for a total value of $2,041,636.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,434.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 315,614 shares of company stock valued at $66,080,439. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

