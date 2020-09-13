Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $939,000 Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $783.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,320.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,130.10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $11.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,297.47. 310,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,682. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.00, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,223.23 and its 200 day moving average is $973.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

