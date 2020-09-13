Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $911,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 25.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 68.2% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.90.

NYSE APH traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.29. 1,709,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $113.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 42,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $4,588,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 44,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $4,595,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,200 shares of company stock valued at $21,254,901. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

