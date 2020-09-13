Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,280 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 386.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.83. 4,601,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,440,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.86.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BofA Securities cut Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho cut Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

