Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sempra Energy by 15.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth about $2,364,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 1,733.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 207,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,361,000 after purchasing an additional 196,469 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth about $5,040,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Sempra Energy by 100.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.70 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,657.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.44 per share, with a total value of $349,488.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,596.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $981,768. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.31.

Shares of SRE stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.80. 1,328,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

