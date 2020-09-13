Cigna Investments Inc. New Grows Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,310 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,071 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 771.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Umpqua by 499,050.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

UMPQ traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,380. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $327.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. Research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

